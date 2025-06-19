IDF Intel Chief: Secret Iranian Bunker Raided, 30 Commanders Eliminated in Mountain Strike

Head of IDF Military Intelligence Shlomi Binder: “Two days ago, we found a secret bunker hidden in a mountain in Iran with over 30 commanders inside, and we eliminated them all…Iran is no longer a distant threat, we’ve brought the fight closer.”
