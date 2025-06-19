Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NY POST REPORT: Trump Hesitant on Iran Strikes, Fears Libya-Style Chaos


NY POST REPORT: President Trump is reportedly hesitant about launching strikes against Iran due to concerns it could lead to a chaotic collapse similar to what occurred in Libya after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

According to three sources close to the administration, Trump has repeatedly referenced Libya’s descent into anarchy following the 2011 U.S.-backed NATO intervention — a cautionary tale he’s now applying to the situation with Iran.

“He doesn’t want it to turn into Libya,” one source familiar with the internal discussions said, referring to deliberations over whether the U.S. should join Israel in striking Iran’s nuclear program.



