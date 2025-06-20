Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

El Al Offers Free Cruise from Cyprus to Israel for Stranded Passengers Amid Airspace Closure


In light of the continued closure of Israeli airspace, El Al has announced an alternative route home for stranded passengers — by sea.

In coordination with Mano Maritime, a cruise ship will sail from Limassol, Cyprus, to the port of Ashdod on Wednesday, June 26. The voyage will be free of charge for El Al and Sun D’Or customers whose flights were cancelled due to the ongoing situation. Other travelers can book a one-way ticket for €550 through the El Al website.

The ship, which can accommodate approximately 1,500 passengers, will first depart from Ashdod to Limassol on Monday, June 24, carrying ticketed passengers from Israel to Cyprus.



