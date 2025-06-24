Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HY’D: IDF Confirms Off-Duty Soldier Among 4 Killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Be’er Sheva



HY’D: The IDF has confirmed that an off-duty soldier was among those killed in this morning’s Iranian ballistic missile attack on the city of Be’er Sheva.

The fallen soldier has been identified as 18-year-old Corporal Eitan Zacks HY’D, a resident of Be’er Sheva and a trainee in the IDF’s elite Multidomain Unit.

Tragically, Cpl. Zacks was killed at home alongside two of his family members when the missile struck their building. A fourth victim, who lived in a neighboring apartment, was also killed in the attack.



