IDF Chief Zamir Urges Vigilance After Iran Ceasefire, Warns of Ongoing Challenges


Amid the ceasefire with Iran, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says that “despite the phenomenal achievement, we must keep our feet on the ground. Many challenges lie ahead. We must remain focused; there is no time to rest on our laurels.”



