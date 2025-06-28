Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump: Iran Likely Didn’t Hide Enriched Uranium Before Strikes, Cites Difficulty and Surprise Attack


FOX NEWS: Do you think that the Iranian regime hid some of the enriched uranium before the strikes?

POTUS: “I don’t think they did, no. First of all, it’s very hard to do; it’s very dangerous to do… they didn’t know we were coming until just then.”



