🚨 BREAKING: Hatzolah is responding to the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT’L, after numerous people passed out due to the heat.

Sources tell YWN that Hatzolah from Crown Heights, Far Rockaway, and Queens are responding with multiple ambulances. More than 50,000 people are streaming to the Ohel today, as Gimmel Tamuz, the Yartzheit of the Rebbe, is being marked.

It is currently around 91 degrees outside the Ohel.