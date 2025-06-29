Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NYC If Mamdani Gets Elected As Mayor




Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HY’D: IDF Soldier Sgt. Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, 20, Killed in Combat in Northern Gaza

FAULTY AND DEBUNKED: Iran Strike Intel Report Claiming Nuke Program Wasn’t Seriously Damaged Gets Shredded by Experts

COOL COUPLE: Israeli Husband and Wife Pilots Led Deadly Iran Bombing Raids as Children Waited at Home

Israel And Syria To Sign Historic Peace Deal By End Of Year, Report Claims

Shin Bet Busts Iranian Plot to Assassinate Defense Minister At His Home With Powerful Bomb

Massive Hamas Terror Network in Chevron Plotting Imminent Attacks Busted by Shin Bet

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: Zohran Mamdani Tours Harlem With Crown Heights Riot Provocateur Al Sharpton

President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” Clears Nail-Biter Senate Vote After Marathon Showdown

President Trump Issues Letter Marking Yartzheit Of Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT’L

TRAGEDY IN CROWN HEIGHTS: 8-Year-Old Boy R”L Struck and Killed on Eastern Parkway

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network