Israeli Security Chiefs Urge Court to Delay Netanyahu’s Trial, Cite Historic Middle East Peace Opportunity

In a dramatic closed-door session, top Israeli security officials told judges overseeing Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trial that there is “an opportunity to change the face of the Middle East and for Israel to expand its circle of peace, including with Syria,” according to a report by Kan News.

Present at the confidential court hearing were the heads of the IDF Military Intelligence and the Mossad, who both emphasized the urgency and sensitivity of current regional developments. They explained to the judges why it was necessary to delay Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony hearings.