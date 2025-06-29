BREAKING: At least two dead after gunman ambushed firefighters in Idaho

Firefighters were ambushed by a gunman while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Kootenai County

Sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Howard said. Two people are dead.

The incident unfolded at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time after a small but growing brush fire broke out on Canfield Mountain Sunday afternoon.

When fire personnel responded to the blaze about half an hour later, they started getting shot at by an unknown person in the woods, Howard said.

Law enforcement is investigating whether the fire could have been intentionally set in order to lure first responders to the scene, Howard added.