WATCH THIS: As the Summer 2025 season begins, Catskills Hatzalah continues its impactful safety video series — this time focusing on the critical importance of wearing helmets and staying alert while riding bikes, Segways, scooters, and electric scooters.

The video features R’ Yeedle Feig, coordinator of Catskills Hatzalah, who shares vital safety reminders for riders of all ages. With roads busier than ever in the Catskills, one wrong move can lead to tragedy — but a helmet can save your life.