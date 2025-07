INCREDIBLE NEIS IN MONSEY: A frightening scene unfolded on Dykstras Way East when a young boy riding his bike was struck by a truck — his bike partially crushed beneath the massive vehicle. Hatzoloh EMS and Ramapo Police rushed to the scene, fearing the worst. But in an open and chilling neis, the boy miraculously escaped with only minor injuries. Bystanders watched in disbelief, stunned that anyone could walk away from such a close brush with tragedy.

