DOJ Demands Data on Non-Citizens in CA Jails as Deportations Ramp Up


DOJ demands names, release dates of non-citizens in CA jails as Trump deportation efforts ramp up

The Department of Justice is seeking data from numerous California sheriffs on the non-citizen inmates in their jails, escalating President Donald Trump’s mass-deportation plans.

The DOJ said it “will pursue all available means of obtaining the data, including through subpoenas or other compulsory process” if California does not hand the information over.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum received a briefing at Alcatraz, the famed former prison island in San Francisco Bay.



