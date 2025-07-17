Fired Epstein Prosecutor Comey Warns: ‘Fear Is the Tool of a Tyrant’

Fired Jeffrey Epstein prosecutor Comey: ‘Fear is the tool of a tyrant’

The Justice Department abruptly fired New York federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, whose criminal cases included that of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

In a note to her former colleagues, Comey told them not to be intimidated by the threat of being arbitrarily fired for political reasons. “Fear is the tool of a tyrant,” she wrote.

President Donald Trump has long considered Comey’s father, former FBI Director James Comey, an enemy.