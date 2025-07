Trump says he won’t ‘destroy’ Musk’s companies by taking away subsidies

President Donald Trump said he does not want to “destroy” Elon Musk’s companies by taking away their U.S. government subsidies.

In June, the president threatened to cut some of those contracts as two clashed over a major tax spending bill.

Trump’s response comes as the pair have continued a war of words that began with Musk’s opposition to the “Big Beautiful Bill.”