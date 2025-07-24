Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Benny Gantz: “Distorted Claims Of Starvation & Genocide Serve Hamas”

Benny Gantz Noam Moskowitz/Knesset Spokesperson

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz slammed the international accusations against Israel that it is committing “genocide” or intentional “starving” Gazan civilians.

Gantz wrote in English on social media, “I was in the war cabinet during the critical first eight months of the war in Gaza, securing the release of over 100 hostages.”

“What was true then remains true today: International pressure on Israel, particularly by distorted claims of purposeful starvation or ‘genocide,’ is perceived, intentionally orchestrated, and peddled by Hamas as negotiation leverage.”

“It significantly hampers the prospects of a ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages home and restore stability to Gaza. The world must stand united in demanding maximum pressure on the terrorists that initiated this war on October 7.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FRANCE SIDES WITH HAMAS: Macron Announces That The French Will Recognize Palestine As A Country

Israeli Negotiators Leave Qatar to Consult on Hamas Ceasefire Response

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 8 IDF Soldiers Injured In Ramming Attack Near Kfar Yona

UMAN: Ukrainian Government Grants National Heritage Status to Kever Rebbe Nachman of Breslov

KICK HIM OUT: Infamous Terror-Sympathizing, Anti-Israel Columbia Activist Refuses to Condemn Hamas in Interview [VIDEO]

JEWISH CHUTZPAH: Incredible Report Details How Israel Took Out Iran’s Top Commanders During Operation Rising Lion

Report: Iran Transferred $100 Million To Hamas Via Turkey

Huge Protests Erupt In Yerushalayim Following Arrests As Bnei Torah Cry Out: “Better To Die Than Enlist!” [VIDEOS]

Hatzalah Metrowest Hosts Summer BBQ Celebrating Major Milestones and Team Achievements

Report: Yahye Sinwar’s Widow Used Fake Passport to Flee Gaza, Remarries in Turkey

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network