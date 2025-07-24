Benny Gantz: “Distorted Claims Of Starvation & Genocide Serve Hamas”

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz slammed the international accusations against Israel that it is committing “genocide” or intentional “starving” Gazan civilians.

Gantz wrote in English on social media, “I was in the war cabinet during the critical first eight months of the war in Gaza, securing the release of over 100 hostages.”

“What was true then remains true today: International pressure on Israel, particularly by distorted claims of purposeful starvation or ‘genocide,’ is perceived, intentionally orchestrated, and peddled by Hamas as negotiation leverage.”

“It significantly hampers the prospects of a ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages home and restore stability to Gaza. The world must stand united in demanding maximum pressure on the terrorists that initiated this war on October 7.”

