Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Mexico Hands Over 26 Cartel Leaders to U.S. in Deal with Trump Administration


Mexico expels 26 cartel figures wanted by US authorities in deal with Trump administration

Mexico has expelled 26 high-ranking cartel figures to the United States in the latest major deal with the Trump administration as American authorities ratchet up pressure on criminal networks sending drugs across the border, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The cartel leaders and other prominent figures were being flown from Mexico to the U.S. on Tuesday, the person said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the operation that was still ongoing.

Those being handed over to U.S. custody include Abigael González Valencia, a leader of “Los Cuinis,” a group closely aligned with notorious cartel Jalisco New Generation or CJNG. Another person, Roberto Salazar, is accused of participating in the 2008 killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Huckabee To Piers Morgan: “Hamas Terrorists Need Ozempic, Not Food”

WILL TZEDAKOS STILL RAFFLE THEM? Secret British Intelligence Files Expose Rolex Founder As Nazi Sympathizer And Possibly Spy

Report: Attorney General Baharav-Miara Is Blocking Gazans from Leaving the Strip

President Declares ‘Crime Emergency’ in Washington, Orders Federal Takeover of Police

ARRESTED: Suspect Who Beat Montreal Yungerman In Front Of His Children Apprehended By Police

Netanyahu, Ministers Split Over ‘All or Nothing’ Hostage Strategy as Gaza City Offensive Looms

MK Porush Warns Of Civil War: “The State Is Going To Fight Over A Million Chareidim?”

BD”E: Rosh Yeshivas Be’er Mordechai, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Shmuel Deutsch, Z’tl, Is Niftar

Amid Record-Breaking Heatwave: Severe Pollution Warning In Jerusalem After Heavy Dust Blows From Jordan

Shock At The Kosel: Stones Defaced With Libelous Anti-Israel Slogan; Suspect Arrested

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network