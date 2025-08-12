EPIC FAIL: Chareidi Youth Slips While Vandalizing Jerusalem Cell Phone Store

EPIC FAIL! In a scene that could have been ripped from a slapstick crime reel—if it weren’t so destructive—a Chareidi youth stormed into the “Sabaphone” cell phone store on Shmuel HaNavi Street Tuesday carrying a bucket of revolting, foul-smelling liquid.

Security footage shows the young man brazenly dumping the noxious contents onto the shop floor and merchandise before his plan backfired—literally—when he slipped on the slime and crashed to the ground.

Store employees quickly moved in, kicking him out of store as the stench filled the air and the damage piled up.