Yankees Face Backlash for Drafting Player with Past Antisemitic Incident


The New York Yankees are being criticized after drafting shortstop Core Jackson, despite his past admission to drawing a swastika on a Jewish student’s dorm door as a freshman in 2021. Jackson says he was “blackout drunk” and has since undergone community service, sensitivity training, and antisemitism education. The Yankees say they vetted him more thoroughly than any player in years, citing his remorse and efforts to learn. Jackson also faced a DUI charge in 2024, later reduced to impaired driving.



