IAF Probes Air Defense Failure After Houthi Missile Breaches Israeli Systems

The Israeli Air Force is investigating why air defense systems failed to intercept the Houthi missile launched at Israel on Friday night, including the possibility that the missile contained cluster munitions.

Iran fired several cluster munitions, which fire smaller explosives over a wide area, during Operation Rising Lion.

Initial reports said that the missile disintegrated in midair over Israel, and several interceptors launched at the fragments failed to intercept them, including Israel’s Arrow, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome systems and the American THAAD system.