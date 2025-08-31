Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Tulsi Gabbard Publicly Names Undercover CIA Officer in Security Clearance Purge


NBC News reports that DNI Tulsi Gabbard shocked CIA leadership, including Director John Ratcliffe, by publicly naming an undercover officer among 37 agents she plans to strip of security clearances for allegedly mishandling classified intelligence.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REVEALED: Israel’s Phone Hacking Turned Top Iranian Officials’ Bodyguards And Drivers Into Mossad Tracking Devices During Operation Rising Lion

“No One Will Fly”: Chareidim Threaten Mass Protest at Ben Gurion After AG Blocks Uman Travel Plan for Draft-Age Yeshivaleit

ELIMINATED: Israel Eliminates Houthi Prime Minister In Yemen Airstrike Targeting Senior Government Officials

IDF Recovered Body Of Hostage Idan Shtivi, H’yd From Gaza

CANCELLED: Ukraine Says Rosh Hoshana At Tziyun Of Rebbe Nachman In Uman Is Banned This Year Due To War

H’YD: IDF Reserve Soldier Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza

IDF Airstrike Kills Senior Hamas Figure; Target Believed To Be Infamous Spokesman Abu Obaida

U.S. Blocks Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas From Entering UN General Assembly, Citing Terror Ties

Half of U.S. Voters Say Israel Is Committing “Genocide” in Gaza as Support for Military Aid Collapses

Judge: Evidence Shows Saudis May Have Helped 9/11 Hijackers, Victims’ Lawsuit May Proceed

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media