Paris Hosts Coalition Meeting on Ukraine Security, Trump Envoy Attends

In Paris, the Coalition of the Willing—led by France and the UK with over 30 countries—met to coordinate security guarantees and aid for Ukraine, with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff in attendance and a joint call with Trump planned after the talks.

