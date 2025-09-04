BREAKING: Biden Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery, Recovering Well

BREAKING: Biden undergoes skin cancer surgery, months after prostate cancer diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Biden’s personal office said he is recovering well from the procedure known as Mohs surgery, which is often used to treat the most common forms of skin cancer. The procedure removes layers of cancerous skin tissue until no more cancerous cells remain.

It’s unclear exactly when Biden underwent the surgery. He was pictured leaving a church in Greenville, Delaware, late last month with a large, visible incision in his head.