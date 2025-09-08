TRAGEDY IN GAZA: Four IDF Soldiers Killed in Surprise Hamas Attack Near Gaza City

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: The IDF has announced that four soldiers were killed early this morning in a Hamas attack on the outskirts of Gaza City.

Among the fallen are:

• Staff Sgt. Uri Lamed hy”d, 20, from Tel Mond

• Sgt. Amit Arye Regev hy”d, 19, from Modiin

• Sgt. Gadi Cotal hy”d, 20, from Kibbutz Afikim

All three served in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion. The name of the fourth soldier will be released later.

According to the army, Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on an IDF encampment around 6:00 a.m., throwing explosives into a tank and opening fire. Despite the soldiers’ return fire, four lives were tragically lost.