Treasury Secretary Warns of Massive Refunds if Trump Tariffs Struck Down

Treasury Secretary Bessent warns of massive refunds if the Supreme Court voids Trump tariffs

• Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he is “confident” President Donald Trump’s tariff plan “will win” at the Supreme Court, but warned the U.S. would be forced to issue massive refunds if it loses.

• National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett noted that there are “other legal authorities” that the administration could use if the tariffs are blocked.

• Before court action, Trump’s tariffs were set to affect nearly 70% of U.S. goods imports.

