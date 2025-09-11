Larry Ellison Briefly Surpasses Elon Musk as Richest Person After Oracle AI Surge

Larry Ellison briefly overtook Elon Musk as the world’s richest man Wednesday after Oracle stock skyrocketed more than 30% on the back of blockbuster AI deals with OpenAI, Meta, Nvidia, and Musk’s own xAI. Ellison’s net worth jumped by $100 billion in under an hour, lifting him above Musk — though Tesla’s founder reclaimed the top spot by the end of the day as Oracle gave back some gains. Oracle said its cloud business will surge 77% this year, with revenue projected to hit $144 billion within four years, as demand for AI computing explodes. Musk’s wealth has been hit by a 14% drop in Tesla’s stock this year, alongside weak car sales in Europe and the U.S. as investors grow skeptical of his turnaround promises.