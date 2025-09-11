Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UK Fires Ambassador to US Over Epstein Email Scandal

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson after newly published emails revealed he defended Jeffrey Epstein during his 2008 conviction. Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said the messages showed Mandelson’s ties to Epstein were far deeper than previously disclosed. Mandelson expressed “deep regret” but admitted writing that Epstein’s conviction was “wrongful” and urging him to seek early release. James Roscoe, deputy head of mission in Washington, will serve as interim ambassador ahead of President Trump’s state visit to the UK next week.

