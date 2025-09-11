Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ammunition With Transgender, Antifascist Messages Found in Charlie Kirk Shooting Rifle

🚨 Investigators found ammunition engraved with expressions of TRANSGENDER and antifascist ideology inside the rifle that authorities believe was used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, according to an internal law enforcement bulletin – WSJ

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

1,000 Hamas Terrorists Live In Doha In Qatari-Funded Homes

Experts: Satellite Images Confirm Iran Has No Way To Produce Uranium, Centrifuges Obliterated In B-2 Bombing

Netanyahu Warns Qatar: Expel Hamas Leaders or Face Further Israeli Action [VIDEO]

IDF Launches Longest Strike of the War, Flying 1,460 Miles To Target Houthis Deep Inside Yemen [VIDEO]

FIRED AND BANNED: Atlantic Beach EMT Tossed After Antisemitic Outburst at Inwood Funeral Procession

Israel’s Campaign Against Hamas Leadership Leaves One Last Commander Standing in Gaza

Kamala Harris Attacks Joe Biden: 2024 Reelection Bid Was “Recklessness” Driven By Ego

Elizabeth Tsurkov To Be Flown To Israel Today, Treated In “Hostage Unit” In Sheba

3 BNEI TORAH ARRESTED: Breslover On Way To Uman; Lubavitcher On Way To 770; Chasan During His Sheva Brachos

WSJ: Hamas Leaders Were Warned In Weeks Before Attack; 10 IDF Jets Fired From Outside Qatar