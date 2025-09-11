Ammunition With Transgender, Antifascist Messages Found in Charlie Kirk Shooting Rifle

🚨 Investigators found ammunition engraved with expressions of TRANSGENDER and antifascist ideology inside the rifle that authorities believe was used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, according to an internal law enforcement bulletin – WSJ
🚨 Investigators found ammunition engraved with expressions of TRANSGENDER and antifascist ideology inside the rifle that authorities believe was used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, according to an internal law enforcement bulletin – WSJ
Popular Posts