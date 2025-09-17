Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

LIVE IN FLATBUSH? Read This!

Chesed of Flatbush launched just three years ago to fill a major void in the community, and continues to see explosive growth. THOUSANDS of Flatbush residents have been helped just the past year alone. Please help them continue helping the community. Any amount counts!

    • COF responds to THOUSANDS of calls each year.
    • 150 volunteers, including dedicated team of nurse practitioners and doctors.
    • 24/7 emergency hotline staffed by 20 dispatchers.
    • 2 million dollars in medical equipment.
    • Brand new warehouse on Coney Island Ave and Ave I.
    • Not ONE person receives ANY compensation.
    • Two vehicles.
    • Under the direct guidance of Rav Elya Brudny and other leading Flatbush Rabbonim.
    • Working closely on a daily basis with Flatbush Hatzolah.

Please help them reach their annual campaign goal to continue servicing the community.

