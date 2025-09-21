Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Macron: Israel’s Strategy Against Hamas Has Limited Success, Total War Not Solution

French president Emmanuel Macron: “Israel’s security strategy against Hamas has failed. They killed all the key leaders. This is a success. But at the beginning of this war, you had more or less 25,000 Hamas fighters. The Israeli army killed probably half, but Hamas managed to recruit the equivalent…You have as many fighters as at the very beginning, which is the best evidence that if we want to dismantle Hamas, the total war is not the answer because it’s just killing the credibility of Israel.”

