Trump Accuses UN of “Triple Sabotage” Amid Technical Failures at General Assembly

President Trump has accused the United Nations of presiding over what he called “triple sabotage” during his address to the General Assembly this week, pointing to a series of mechanical and technical failures that marred his appearance before nearly 150 world leaders.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump alleged that three separate incidents — an escalator malfunction, a teleprompter blackout, and sound system issues — combined to undercut his moment on the world stage. The president demanded an investigation, called for security footage to be preserved, and urged the arrest of those he claimed were responsible.