Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Accuses UN of “Triple Sabotage” Amid Technical Failures at General Assembly

President Trump has accused the United Nations of presiding over what he called “triple sabotage” during his address to the General Assembly this week, pointing to a series of mechanical and technical failures that marred his appearance before nearly 150 world leaders.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump alleged that three separate incidents — an escalator malfunction, a teleprompter blackout, and sound system issues — combined to undercut his moment on the world stage. The president demanded an investigation, called for security footage to be preserved, and urged the arrest of those he claimed were responsible.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Hamas Releases Footage of Hostage Alon Ohel

Trump Says He’s Found “An Answer to Autism” — Using Tylenol During Pregnancy

FBI Grapples With Lingering Questions and Conspiracies in Charlie Kirk Assassination

SEE THE VIDEOS: Tens of Thousands Reciting “Tikun Haklali” In Uman On Erev Rosh Hashanah

“Very Emotional and Inspiring”: US-Syrian Jews Attend Rare Meeting With Syria’s New President Sharaa

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Rosh Hashanah Greeting [VIDEO]

Led by Iran’s Chief Rabbi: Selichos and Hataras Nedarim in Tehran [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

🔥 50,000 Pack Kosel Plaza For Selichos On Last Night Of The Year [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Trump, Musk Reunite at Charlie Kirk Memorial, Signaling Possible Conservative Power Reset

MAILBAG: “You’re Always Welcome” Is Not Enough — Invite Your Lonely Brothers And Sisters In!