Misaskim to Hold 30th Annual Aseres Yemei Teshuva Asifa, Now at Belzer Cheder

Tomorrow, Monday, September 29th at 1:00 p.m., Misaskim will hold its 30th annual Aseres Yemei Teshuva asifa, a global gathering of tens of thousands of children davening on behalf of Klal Yisroel—an initiative founded by the legendary askan R’ Yanky Meyer zt”l. For the first time in three decades, the main event has been moved from the Bobover beis medrash to the new Belzer Cheder on 37th Street, with an even greater number of mosdos participating this year through both in-person tefillos and worldwide hookups, continuing R’ Yanky’s legacy of achdus and tefillah at this special eis ratzon.