Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Misaskim to Hold 30th Annual Aseres Yemei Teshuva Asifa, Now at Belzer Cheder

Tomorrow, Monday, September 29th at 1:00 p.m., Misaskim will hold its 30th annual Aseres Yemei Teshuva asifa, a global gathering of tens of thousands of children davening on behalf of Klal Yisroel—an initiative founded by the legendary askan R’ Yanky Meyer zt”l. For the first time in three decades, the main event has been moved from the Bobover beis medrash to the new Belzer Cheder on 37th Street, with an even greater number of mosdos participating this year through both in-person tefillos and worldwide hookups, continuing R’ Yanky’s legacy of achdus and tefillah at this special eis ratzon.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

France: Chareidi Man Violently Attacked On The Way Home From The Mikveh

NYC MAYORAL RACE SHAKEUP: Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams Quits Reelection Bid as Democrats Scramble to Block Socialist Takeover

WATCH: Netanyahu Confirms Israel Working with US on 21-Point Gaza Plan; Addresses Hamas, PA, and Abraham Accords

AUSTRALIA: Teen Charged in Knife Attack on Jewish Man as Antisemitic Violence Surges

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 1 Seriously Injured In Attack In The Shomron

Trump Says “All Are On Board” For His Plan To End Gaza War: “We Have A Real Chance For Greatness In The Middle East”

Police To Investigate Rabbi Yosef Zini, Father Of Shin Bet Chief Elect

This Is What The Tzuba Terrorist Said During His Interrogation

Fourth Within A Week: Another Jerusalem Toddler Dies Of Measles

Trump Orders Troops To “War Ravaged” Portland, Oregon, In Latest Deployment To US Cities