BREAKING: Palestinian Government Welcomes Trump’s Peace Proposal, Pledges Reforms

The Palestinian government issued a statement pledging to implement reforms called for in the proposal.

“The State of Palestine welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J. Trump to end the war on Gaza and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace,” the statement said.

Trump’s plan calls for the Palestinian Authority to undertake a series of reforms in order to return to Gaza and potentially clear the way for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“We have affirmed our desire for a modern, democratic, and non-militarized Palestinian state, committed to pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power,” the statement says.

It promised a series of reforms, including new elections and ending a system that pays the families of militants involved in attacks on Israelis.

