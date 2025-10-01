Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Erev Yom Kippur! All Donations Matched! Your Check To The Yom Hadin

All donations today are matched 2X!
In a few hours, we will stand before Hashem as everything for the year ahead is decided, stamped, and sealed.

We are all looking to maximize our zchusim.

Your donation to Kupas Zichron Moshe will enable over 700 families to celebrate Yom Tov with dignity and simcha.

These families may not have much, yet they radiate a precious glow found only among those born and raised in Yerushalayim’s oldest neighborhoods.

Their bank accounts are empty, yet their days are full, dedicated entirely to Torah and Avodas Hashem.

By supporting Kupas Zichron Moshe, you are not only covering their Yom Tov needs — you are partnering in their extraordinary way of life — a zechus that will surely stand by your side.

Wishing you and your family a Gmar Chasima Tova


CLICK HERE TO JOIN: https://www.kupaszichronmoshe.org/?ref=YWNarticle

