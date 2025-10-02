Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Shutdown Standoff Deepens as White House Warns of Thousands of Federal Worker Firings

•  Shutdown, day 2: The federal government remains shut down after a deadlocked Congress failed to reach a funding deal. Republicans and Democrats are at odds over enhanced Obamacare subsidies.

•  How long will it last? The shutdown is likely to extend into next week. Senate Democrats are expected to block a GOP-backed short-term funding bill again when they vote tomorrow, and the Senate is not expected to be in session this weekend.

•  Who’s impacted? The White House — which has said shutdown-related layoffs of federal workers are “imminent” — now says the firings are “likely going to be in the thousands.” Agencies and activities deemed essential are still open.

