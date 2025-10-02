Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Manchester Synagogue Attack Suspect Identified as Jihad al-Shamie, Killed by Police

AS EXPECTED: British police say that the suspect in the deadly attack outside a synagogue in Manchester in northern England is believed to be Jihad al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent. Two members of the Jewish community were killed in the attack.

“We believe the person responsible for today’s attacks is 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie,” the Greater Manchester Police says. “He is a British citizen of Syrian descent.”

Al-Shamie was shot dead by armed officers after ramming a car into pedestrians and stabbing at least one person near a synagogue during Yom Kippur.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

A Simple Erev Yom Kippur Request From YWN

Poll: Israelis Overwhelmingly Back Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan but Doubt It Will Ever Happen

NYC Jewish Leaders Unite Against Zohran Mamdani, Endorse Andrew Cuomo for Mayor

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Yeshiva Bochurim Injured, 1 Seriously, In Ramming Attack On Tunnels Road Near Beitar Illit

HUGE, IF TRUE: Hamas Leaning Towards Accepting Trump Plan To End Gaza War, Report Says

Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff Expected to Step Down by Year’s End

Documents Reveal: Hamas Directly Involved in Funding Sumud Flotilla

Smotrich Slams Trump’s Plan: “Dangerous Return to Oslo; It Will Also End in Tears”

This Is How The Shin Bet Foiled A Bombing Attack At A Bus Station In Akko

President Trump Hosts 14 Chabad Rabbis For 20 Minute Oval Office Meeting