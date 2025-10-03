Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Mossad Helped Foil Hamas Terror Plot in Germany, 3 Suspects Arrested

Israeli Mossad intelligence officials played a key role in thwarting a Hamas-linked terror plot on German soil.

Prosecutors in Germany announced the arrest of three men accused of preparing “a serious act of violence” on behalf of Hamas. Authorities say the suspects were actively working to procure firearms and ammunition since the summer, with plans to attack Israeli and Jewish institutions in Berlin and beyond.

The Mossad issued an unusual public confirmation of its role, saying the arrests were the result of “close coordination” with German intelligence and law enforcement.

 

