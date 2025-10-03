🚨🚨BREAKING: Hamas Says It’s Ready to Release All Hostages Under Trump’s Deal

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Hamas has announced that it is prepared to release all Israeli hostages – both living and dead – according to the exchange plan outlined in President Trump’s proposal.

“In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement,” Hamas stated on Telegram. Hamas also expressed its willingness to hand over the administration of Gaza to an independent body of Palestinian technocrats, “based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support.”