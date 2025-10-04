Deputy AG Blanche: “Full Government Effort Underway Against Antifa Terrorists”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Antifa: “It’s a war… This is a full government effort to shut down these terrorists — and we will have success… It’s not just the men and women on the streets; it’s also the financing that’s behind them.”
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Antifa: “It’s a war… This is a full government effort to shut down these terrorists — and we will have success… It’s not just the men and women on the streets; it’s also the financing that’s behind them.”
Popular Posts