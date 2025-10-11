Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HY’D: IDF Reservist Killed in Gaza Grenade Accident

HY’D: A reservist soldier who was seriously wounded in an accidental grenade explosion in southern Gaza earlier this week has succumbed to his wounds, the IDF announced.

The fallen soldier has been identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Shmuel Gad Rahamim, 31, of the Southern Brigade’s 7015th Battalion, from Givat Ze’ev.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday at an IDF post in the Khan Younis area, when a grenade detonated under unclear circumstances inside a room where soldiers were resting.

Two other reservists were injured in the blast, one of them seriously.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TERROR THWARTED: 2 Illegal Gang Members Plotting To Bomb Orlando Chabad Center Arrested

Egypt to Host Major Trump-Led Global Summit on Gaza Ceasefire; Trump Among 20 World Leaders Attending

Trump Set to Visit Israel Monday for Four-Hour Trip, Will Meet Netanyahu and Hostage Families, Address Knesset

Witkoff Warns Families: “Some Hostage Bodies May Be Difficult to Locate”

HY’D: IDF Soldier Succumbs To Wounds From Accidental Grenade Blast In Gaza

WATCH IT: Witkoff, Jared, Ivanka, Address Hundreds of Thousands At “Hostage Square”

HAMAS CONFIRMS: Hostage Handover To Begin Monday Morning

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Envoy Steve Witkoff Daven And Shake Lulav At Kosel, Say Hostages Should Be Home By Monday

Netanyahu Hails Ceasefire And Hostage Deal as “Victory for Israel,” Credits Trump and Military Pressure for Forcing Hamas to Yield

U.S. to Deploy 200-Member Military Team to Oversee Gaza Ceasefire Under Trump-Brokered Deal