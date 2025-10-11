HY’D: IDF Reservist Killed in Gaza Grenade Accident

HY’D: A reservist soldier who was seriously wounded in an accidental grenade explosion in southern Gaza earlier this week has succumbed to his wounds, the IDF announced.

The fallen soldier has been identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Shmuel Gad Rahamim, 31, of the Southern Brigade’s 7015th Battalion, from Givat Ze’ev.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday at an IDF post in the Khan Younis area, when a grenade detonated under unclear circumstances inside a room where soldiers were resting.

Two other reservists were injured in the blast, one of them seriously.