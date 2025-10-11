HY’D: IDF Soldier Succumbs To Wounds From Accidental Grenade Blast In Gaza

Tragic news from the IDF this weekend: a reservist soldier who was critically injured earlier in the week in an accidental grenade explosion in southern Gaza has passed away from his wounds.

The fallen soldier has been identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Shmuel Gad Rahamim, 31, of the Southern Brigade’s 7015th Battalion, a resident of Givat Ze’ev.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday at an IDF post in the Khan Younis area when a grenade detonated under unclear circumstances inside a room where soldiers were resting.

Two other reservists were also wounded in the blast, one of them seriously. The IDF says the circumstances of the tragic incident remain under investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)