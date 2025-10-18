Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Tens of Thousands Attend “No Kings” Protest in DC

Popular Posts

WATCH: Trump Felt Israel Was “Out of Control” After Botched Strike On Hamas Leadership In Qatar, Kushner Says

U.S. Warns of “Imminent” Hamas Attack on Gazans, Saying Any Violence Would Breach Cease-Fire

Trump Commutes Sentence of Former Rep. George Santos After Seven-Year Fraud Conviction

ON A SILVER PLATTER: Jewish Billionaire Bill Ackman Warns Sliwa Is Handing NYC to Mamdani as Socialist’s Odds Surge to 90%

NOT EVEN HIDING IT: NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Mamdani Campaigns With Unindicted 1993 World Trade Center Bombing Co-Conspirator

Massive Fire in Flatbush Spreads to “Bobbie’s Place” Gemach Warehouse [VIDEO]

Hamas Returns Bodies of Three Hostages; One Identified as 75-Year-Old Eliyahu “Churchill” Margalit Hy”d

John Bolton Surrenders To Face Charges Of Sharing Classified Information

Mamdani Calls Israel a ‘Genocidal State’ as Cuomo Fires Back: ‘You’re Not Even a Democrat’

NEW YORK: Anti-Israel Coalition Praises Hamas, Hezbollah in Tribute to Oct. 7 Mastermind Yahye Sinwar