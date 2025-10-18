Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Outlines Comprehensive Gaza Security Plan, Targeting Hamas and Terror Tunnels

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz outlined a clear security policy for Gaza, emphasizing the return of every kidnapped soldier, the disarmament of Hamas, the destruction of its weapons production, and the full demilitarization of Gaza. He stated that terror tunnels and infrastructure will be eliminated, with crossings and the Philadelphi Corridor tightly controlled to prevent weapon smuggling. The IDF will maintain a presence along the yellow line, securing over half of Gaza’s territory, enforcing strict no-entry measures, and responding with force to any threats or attempts to harm Israeli soldiers.

