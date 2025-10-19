China Accuses U.S. NSA of Hacking National Time Service Center

China accused the U.S. National Security Agency on Sunday of hacking its National Time Service Center — the facility responsible for setting and distributing the country’s official standard time used by communications, finance, power, and defense networks. The Ministry of State Security said the NSA used “special cyberattack weapons” and phone software vulnerabilities to steal data from staff between 2022 and 2024 and attempted to breach the center’s internal systems. The U.S. Embassy has not commented.