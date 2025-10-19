Trump Administration Agrees to Expand Student Loan Forgiveness Under IDR Programs

Trump administration agrees to deliver more student loan forgiveness

• The Trump administration has agreed to forgive student debt under income-driven repayment programs it had partially blocked.

• The outcome is the result of an agreement between the American Federation of Teachers and the U.S. Department of Education.

• More than 2.5 million borrowers are in either the original Income-Contingent Repayment plan or the Pay as You Earn plan, according to an estimate by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.