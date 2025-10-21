Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Nominee Paul Ingrassia Faces Collapse Over Offensive Texts

President Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel is facing collapse after GOP leaders turned against him over offensive text messages. Paul Ingrassia, Trump’s pick to oversee protections for federal whistleblowers, said he has “a Nazi streak” and attacked the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he hopes the White House withdraws the nomination, adding, “He’s not going to pass.” Sens. Rick Scott and Ron Johnson also announced their opposition.

