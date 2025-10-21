Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Japan made history Tuesday as lawmakers elected ultraconservative Sanae Takaichi the country’s first female prime minister. Takaichi takes office after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party suffered major election losses and formed a shaky new coalition that could shift Japan further to the right. She pledged to strengthen Japan’s defense posture as she prepares to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump to Tokyo next week — signaling that security and U.S.-Japan relations will be top priorities for her new government.

