California Man Pleads Guilty to Acting as Chinese Agent in Local Election

A California man has agreed to plead guilty to acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government while serving as a campaign advisor for a local politician in Los Angeles County. Yaoning “Mike” Sun admitted to working with Chinese officials between 2022 and 2024 to promote pro-Beijing content and influence a local election, according to a plea deal filed in federal court. He faces up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors say Sun secretly followed directives from Chinese government officials while advising a successful city council campaign in Arcadia.