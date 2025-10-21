Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Moves to Replace Army’s No. 2 Officer in Latest Shake-Up of Military Leadership

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve to serve as the Army’s second-highest-ranking officer, according to congressional records.

Gen. James Mingus is currently vice chief of staff and has not publicly said he plans to step aside. He has been in the job less than two years, and it’s typically a tenure that lasts at least three years.

The move, which was posted in congressional records Monday, is the latest in a series of surprise and unexplained firings, reassignments and promotions that have been transforming the senior ranks of the military under Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Officials in the Army and Hegseth’s office would not offer any details on Mingus’ apparent ouster and the effort to promote LaNeve, who is now Hegseth’s top military aide.

Maj. Peter Sulzona, a spokesman for Mingus, told The Associated Press by email that he would not comment on pending nominations but that Mingus “will continue to execute the duties & responsibilities of his position, focusing on warfighting and the wellbeing of our Soldiers.”

Before taking up the vice chief post last year, Mingus was at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, starting in 2020 under then-Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. Milley, though appointed by Trump in his first term, would later anger the president and become a target for significant criticism in his second term.

The nomination and replacement come less than a week after Adm. Alvin Holsey, the Navy admiral who is overseeing military operations against alleged drug boats off Venezuela, announced a surprise, early retirement in December.

About a month ago, Gen. Thomas Bussiere, head of the Air Force’s Global Strike Command, also suddenly announced his retirement, citing “personal and family reasons.” That came a little over a month after the head of the Air Force, Gen. David Alvin, also announced a surprise early retirement.

Those retirements come after a spate of unexplained firings in August that included Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, then the head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency; Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, chief of the Navy Reserve; and Rear Adm. Milton Sands, a Navy SEAL officer who oversaw Naval Special Warfare Command.

Kruse’s agency produced an initial intelligence assessment of U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites that leaked to the press and contradicted claims from the Trump administration.

In April, Hegseth also abruptly fired Air Force Gen. Tim Haugh, who was leading the National Security Agency and an admiral who held a top NATO post.

Early in the administration’s time in power, Trump also fired Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as the Navy’s top officer, the Air Force’s second-highest-ranking officer, and the top lawyers for three military service branches.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES:” Sliwa Defies GOP Pressure, Vows to Stay in NYC Mayor’s Race Despite Calls to Step Aside

President Trump Warns of “Communist Takeover” in NYC, Endorses Andrew Cuomo Over Republican Sliwa, Socialist Mamdani

Leading Rabbonim Urge Voting in Upcoming NYC Mayoral Election: “A Fundamental Responsibility to Guard the Freedoms We Enjoy”

🚨 Two More Hostage Bodies Returned From Gaza as Israel, Hamas Uphold Fragile Ceasefire

Harav Dov Landau Shlit”a Visits Cleveland on Behalf of Keren Olam HaTorah, Inspiring Thousands in a Historic Day of Chizuk

Matan Angrest Began Davening 3 Times A Day; Memorized Chamisha Chumshei Torah

Military Police Arrest Another Yeshivah Bochur In Overnight Raid

VP Vance Says Gaza Ceasefire “Going Better Than Expected” as Trump Team Opens Coordination Hub [VIDEOS]

🚨 Hamas Says It Will Return Bodies Of Two More Israeli Hostages Tonight

Netanyahu Meets With Egyptian Intelligence Chief To Discuss Regional Issues