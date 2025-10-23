Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Troops Patrol Tarnaya Village in Quneitra, Syria

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“Your Resume Could Fit on a Cocktail Napkin”: Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa Trade Blows in Final NYC Mayoral Debate

HaRav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin Tells YWN: “My Talmid Was Arrested For One Reason: Because He Learned Torah” [SEE THE VIDEO]

WATCH: Senator Ted Cruz Warns of “Growing Cancer” of Right-Wing Antisemitism in Fiery Speech

1st Time Since Bar Mitzvah: Twin Freed Hostages Don Tefillin

More Than 650 Reform and Conservative “Rabbis” Denounce Mamdani’s Anti-Zionist Rhetoric in Open Letter

U.S. Considers Strategy to Rebuild Only Certain Parts of Gaza: Report

🚨 Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau While In Los Angeles Calls For Massive Atzeres Tefilla In Eretz Yisroel [SEE VIDEO]

“Earthquake:” Explosive Testimony Reveals Investigators’ Crimes In Netanyahu’s Cases

Driver Charged With Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Four Bochurim on N.J. Turnpike

Bnei Yeshivos “Abducted” To Prison; HaRav Hirsch Delivers Shiur Outside Prison 10 As Thousands Protest Around Israel [VIDEOS]